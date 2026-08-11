Velasquez does not plan changes for Kairat, Misho Valchev optimistic

Levski coach Julio Velasquez will not make any changes to the lineup for today's rematch against Kairat in Kazakhstan from the Conference League qualifiers.

The Spanish specialist was extremely pleased with the tactical discipline and distribution of the players in the first match in Sofia and plans to rely on the exact same starting eleven. The “Blues“ will go out in an identical formation, aiming to neutralize the hosts' fast counterattacks and keep the ball in the middle of the field. Velasquez has held individual talks with his offensive players, demanding greater efficiency in front of goal, which has proven to be key in the matches so far in the competition.

Legendary Levski striker Mihail Valchev expressed moderate confidence before the decisive clash on Kazakh soil. In an interview with topsport.bg, Valchev analyzed the Bulgarian team's chances: “I think we will not lose this match. The team is showing good growth in defensive terms under the leadership of Velasquez. The most important thing is for the boys to physically withstand the initial pressure that Kairat will inevitably exert as the host. If we manage to score an early goal, the match will develop entirely in our favor.“ The mood in the camp of the capital's giant is elevated, and the medical staff has assured the management that all the main figures are fully recovered and ready for a 90-minute battle.