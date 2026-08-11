Champions League: Hot rematches decide the fate of Europe

Today, August 11, 2026, offers extremely dramatic rematches from the third qualifying round of the Champions League in football. The teams are entering decisive battles for qualification in the next playoff phase, which will determine the last participants in the new format of the tournament. All eyes of Bulgarian fans are focused on the home champion's visit to Central Asia.

Mission in Kazakhstan: Levski Sofia defends its lead against Kairat

The Bulgarian champion Levski Sofia will play at 18:00 Bulgarian time at "Turkestan Arena" for a tough rematch against the local Kairat Almaty. In the first match in Sofia, the "blues" managed to pull out a minimal lead after a 1:0 victory at the "Georgi Asparuhov" stadium. Julio Velasquez's boys dominated the first match, but now in Kazakhstan they are waiting for harsh weather conditions and extreme heat. According to sports experts, Levski has a serious chance of ultimate success, but Kairat has already proven its capabilities on home stage in the previous round.

Source of information: UEFA.com (https://www.uefa.com)

Drama in Norway: Bodø/Glimt vs. Union Sint-Gillis after goal show

After an incredible 3:3 draw in the first leg, Norwegian Bodø/Glimt hosts Belgian Union Sint-Gillis in one of the most unpredictable rematches at 19:00 Bulgarian time. The first leg offered a real goal thriller, and the lack of advantage in the aggregate score guarantees open and attacking football at the "Aspmira" stadium in Norway. Both teams have ambitions for the group stage, but only one will continue to the final playoffs in August.

Source of information: ESPN (https://www.espn.com)

Fierce clashes in the Balkans and Western Europe

In Belgrade, Serbian giants Red Star welcome Hapoel Beer Sheva in an attempt to erase their 0:1 deficit after the first leg. The Israeli team pulled off a serious surprise a week ago, but in front of a heated crowd at the "Raiko Mitic" stadium; the hosts always play with exceptional pressure.

In France, Olympique Lyon will try to make a comeback against Sparta Prague after the Czech team won the first leg 2:1. Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce looks to have one foot in the next round after visiting SK Sturm Graz with a comfortable 2-0 lead. Complete comfort is for Dinamo Zagreb, who turned their rematch against Kauno Zalgiris in Lithuania into a mere formality after the crushing 5:0 in Croatia.

The Dutch NEK Nijmegen and the Greek Olympiacos also start from absolute zero, after the first match in Piraeus ended in a boring 0:0 draw.

Program of the most interesting rematches in the Champions League today (August 11):

18:00 Kairat Almaty – Levski Sofia (0:1 in the first match)

Kairat Almaty – Levski Sofia (0:1 in the first match) 19:00 Boudeau/Glimt – Union Sint Gillis (3:3 in the first match)

Boudeau/Glimt – Union Sint Gillis (3:3 in the first match) 20:30 ч. НЕК Неймеген – Олимпиакос (0:0 в първия мач)

НЕК Неймеген – Олимпиакос (0:0 в първия мач) 21:00 ч. Цървена звезда – Апоел Беер Шева (0:1 в първия мач)

Цървена звезда – Апоел Беер Шева (0:1 в първия мач) 21:30 ч. ШК Щурм – Фенербахче (0:2 в първия мач)

ШК Щурм – Фенербахче (0:2 в първия мач) 22:00 ч. Олимпик Лион – Спарта Прага (1:2 в първия мач)

Победителите от тези двойки ще си осигурят място в решителния плейофен кръг на Шампионската лига, докато отпадналите отбори ще продължат европейското си участие във втория по сила турнир – Лига Европа.

Източник на информацията: Flashscore (flashscore.com)