AEK and OFI are arguing for the Greek Super Cup

Tonight at 8:00 PM, the champion AEK Athens and the Greek Cup winner OFI Crete will face each other in the long-awaited duel for the country's Super Cup for 2026.

The clash will be held on neutral ground at the “Pankriti“ stadium in Heraklion and will officially open the new football season with the neighbors.

The match arouses serious interest in our country, as it is an ideal occasion for detailed reconnaissance by the Bulgarian giants Levski and CSKA. The “Blues“ meet AEK in the Champions League playoffs, and The “army“ will play OFI in the Europa League playoffs if they eliminate the Israeli Maccabi.

AEK Athens enters the match as a favorite, having dominated the local championship, and in its pre-season preparations recorded prestigious victories against teams such as the Belgian Saint-Truiden and Athens Kallithea. On the other hand, OFI Crete proved last season that it is an exceptional tournament team, winning the national cup and demonstrating that it can surprise any favorite.

For the coaches of Levski and CSKA, tonight's tactical match will provide invaluable information about the current state of the Greek clubs, their new signings and game plans in an official match with a trophy at stake.