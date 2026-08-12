Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are married!

The football megastar Cristiano Ronaldo and his longtime partner Georgina Rodriguez are now officially husband and wife.

The 41-year-old striker for Saudi Al Nasr and five-time winner of the “Golden Ball“ entered into a civil marriage with the 32-year-old model and influencer on August 11, 2026. The event took place in an extremely close circle in the picturesque Portuguese resort of Cascais, located about 20 miles west of Lisbon.

Intimate wedding away from the media noise

Despite dozens of rumors in recent weeks, predicting a grand and lavish celebration in the footballer's hometown of Madeira, the couple surprised the world by choosing privacy. An official statement from the communications agency “Brunswick Group“, which represents Cristiano Ronaldo to the world media, confirmed the news to France Presse (AFP).

“The ceremony was a private and intimate moment, attended only by their five children“, the released statement states. A spokesperson for the agency explicitly emphasized that, at the request of the newlyweds, no additional footage, details or videos of the wedding day will be provided.

The photo that blew up social networks

Confirmation of the long-awaited event came directly from Cristiano and Georgina's personal profiles on Instagram. The two shared a joint, clean publication showing their intertwined hands, dressed in white, with a laconic inscription: “C❤️G“. In the foreground are their stylish and classic wedding rings. In just 30 minutes, the publication collected over 3 million likes, becoming the most discussed news on the network.

One year of engagement and 10 years of love

The date August 11 was not chosen by chance. It was on this day in 2025 that Georgina Rodriguez first showed off her massive oval diamond engagement ring, estimated by experts to be worth over $5 million, and wrote the fateful: “Yes! In this and all my lives“.

The relationship between the two began in 2016, when Georgina worked as a sales consultant at a Gucci boutique in Madrid, and Cristiano defended the colors of Real Madrid. To date, their large family includes five children: 16-year-old Cristiano Jr., 9-year-old twins Eva Maria and Mateo, 8-year-old Alana Martina and 4-year-old Bella Esmeralda.

The wedding comes just days before the start of the new 2026/2027 season in the Saudi Professional League, where Cristiano Ronaldo will continue to lead the attack of his club Al Nassr. This summer, the Portuguese recorded a historic sixth participation in the World Cup, after which he announced that this was his last World Cup. To date, Ronaldo remains the closest to the 1,000 official goal mark in his career, but he can now also boast the most important title in his personal life - that of a legal husband.