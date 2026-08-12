PSG vs Aston Villa: Battle for the European Super Cup

The new European football season begins with a spectacular clash at the “Red Bull Arena“ stadium in Salzburg.

Tonight at 22:00 Bulgarian time, the European kings will face each other Paris Saint-Germain and the ambitious English Aston Villa. The two teams will contest the prestigious European Super Cup, and the stake is the first official award for the 2026/2027 campaign. The match will be refereed by Omar Abdulkadir Artan from Somalia.

PSG are chasing a historic trophy defense

French hegemon PSG enter the match with the confidence of a club that dominates the Old Continent. Led by experienced Spanish specialist Luis Enrique, the Parisians triumphed with the Champions League title after defeating Arsenal. Now the French champion has the opportunity to rewrite history. PSG can become only the third team in the modern era to defend the European Super Cup in two consecutive years, after defeating Tottenham on penalties in last year's edition.

Despite their role as the favorite, Luis Enrique faces serious challenges related to playing practice. Due to the late return of a number of stars from the World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, the team played only two friendlies in the summer. The latest news about the French camp, however, is positive - new signings Luka Din and Magnes Akliush are in the group and can record minutes, informs the sports section of Sportal.bg (https://sportal.bg/news-2026081114540677158). The winner of the “Golden Ball” Ousmane Dembele, Bradley Barkola and Hvicha Kvaratskhelia are also available for the final.

Additional tension around the French camp appeared hours before the match, when PSG officially expressed dissatisfaction with UEFA because of the smaller locker room at the stadium, reports BNT News (https://bntnews.bg/news/pszh-i-astan-vila-otkrivat-sezona-s-bitka-za-superkupata-na-evropa-1407581news.html). In the end, the European headquarters allocated additional space to the Parisians to equalize the conditions with those of Aston Villa.

Unai Emery's nightmare and the changed Aston Villa

Aston Villa returns to the big European stage after an incredible season under the leadership of Unai Emery, which ended with a decisive 3-0 triumph over the German Freiburg in the Europa League final. Birmingham already has one Super Cup in its showcase since 1982, when they defeated Barcelona.

For manager Unai Emery, this match also has a personal character. The Spanish specialist has phenomenal statistics in finals, winning 11 of his 17 clashes for the trophy, recall the analysts from Gong.bg (https://gong.bg/football-sviat/drugi/zavesata-se-vdiga-pszh-i-astyn-vila-otkrivat-sezona-s-bitka-za-superkupata-na-evropa-902288). However, the European Super Cup remains his biggest nightmare - he has lost this final three times in his career and is now ambitious to break the black streak.

Villa's task, however, will be extremely difficult due to the lack of key players and serious transfer changes in the summer. The team's big star Olly Watkins, defender Ezri Konsa and goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez will not take part, as they were given a longer break by Emery after the World Cup. The Birmingham team must also manage without the sold Morgan Rodgers (to Chelsea) and Youri Tielemans (Manchester United). The hopes of the English fans are focused on the new signing Joao Gomes and the loaned Alejandro Garnacho, who will try to surprise the French giants with quick counterattacks.

Probable lineups for the final: