The capital of Italy has become the epicenter of the summer transfer window. The two Roman giants AS Roma and SS Lazio have made large-scale moves to strengthen their squads shortly before the start of the new Serie A season. The yellow-red part of Rome is already rejoicing with an official new addition, while the “eagles“ are just one step away from making a real transfer move.

Official: Nauel Molina has joined Roma

Roma's management has officially announced the signing of Argentina world champion Nauel Molina. The right-back arrives from Spanish side Atletico Madrid, ending his four-year stay in La Liga. According to the Italian club's official statement (source: asroma.com), the 28-year-old defender has signed a long-term contract and will wear the number 20 shirt at the “Stadio Olimpico“.

The financial parameters of the deal amount to a total value of around 18 million euros, including a fixed sum of 13-14 million and additional bonuses tied to his performance (source: football-espana.net). The new coach of the “wolves“ Gian Piero Gasperini receives an extremely experienced player, who already has solid experience in Calcio with the Udinese team and is expected to take on a key role on the right flank.

Lazio is in advanced negotiations with Inter for Davide Fratesi

At the same time, a serious response is being prepared in the camp of city rivals Lazio. The club, led by Gennaro Gattuso, is extremely close to finalizing the transfer of Italian international Davide Fratesi from Inter (source: gazzetta.it). The 26-year-old midfielder has expressed a firm desire to leave Milan in search of more playing time to maintain his place in the national team.

The two clubs have already reached an agreement in principle on the deal. It will be structured as paid rent of 1 million euros with a subsequent mandatory buyout clause of 14 million euros, which will be activated under easily achievable conditions related to the number of matches played (source: eurosport.it). The final details regarding the percentage of future resale are expected to be ironed out in the coming hours, after which Fratesi will undergo the mandatory medical examinations in Rome.