The Bulgarian national defender and captain of Spezia Calcio, Petko Hristov, is in a delicate situation after his club launched an aggressive campaign to urgently sell him on the market.

The reason for the drastic decision of the Italians is the team's relegation to Serie C, which requires a lightning-fast cut in the salary budget.

At the moment, the 27-year-old defender's absence blocks Spezia's incoming selection. The club is also forced to cover the player's salary for the month of August, which further burdens the team's coffers. Hristov has a long-term contract until June 2028, under which he should collect approximately 700 thousand euros – an amount absolutely unbearable for the third level of Italian football.

For this reason, the new agents of the Bulgarian pillar of defense from the prestigious German agency Sports360 are working at full speed to find a new home for the native player. Two main destinations are emerging for the Bulgarian national team:

Legia Warsaw: The Polish giants have shown serious interest in Hristov since the very beginning of the summer transfer window. Although negotiations have recently reached a certain standstill, the option of a transfer to Poland remains fully open.

The Polish giants have shown serious interest in Hristov since the very beginning of the summer transfer window. Although negotiations have recently reached a certain standstill, the option of a transfer to Poland remains fully open. Juve Stabia: The emerging opportunity for the defender is to stay in the Apennines. The Serie B club has already held official talks with the player's managers, although talks are currently progressing relatively slowly.

An interesting fact is that while Spezia is trying to part ways with Petko Hristov, another Bulgarian has arrived in the team - young winger Mert Durmuş, who even scored in the team's last test against Fecsanese (2:0), in which Hristov was not expected to be included in the group at all. The next few weeks until the transfer window closes will be decisive for the future of the native defender.