Barca with a double transfer blow: Mikautadze and Pedro Poro

The management of the Spanish giant FC Barcelona is working at full speed in the final weeks of the summer transfer window.

Sporting director Deco and head coach Hansi Flick have focused their efforts on strengthening two key positions – the top of the attack and the right flank of the defense.

The Catalans have officially made contact with the Georgian striker's entourage George Mikoutadze from Villarreal and at the same time requested information about the Spanish national Pedro Poro from Tottenham.

Georges Mikoutadze is Hansi Flick's new plan "B"

After negotiations with Atletico Madrid for the big target Julián Álvarez remained blocked, Barcelona quickly found an alternative. According to authoritative Spanish sources such as Diario SPORT (www.sport.es) and sports journalist Gerard Romero via the Jijantes platform, the Catalans have already held talks with the agents of Georges Mikoutadze. The 25-year-old Georgian striker has given the "green light" to move to the "Camp Nou" if the deal for Alvarez falls through.

Mikautadze, who made a splash at the 2024 European Championship and had a strong season with 15 goals in Spain, is valued by Villarreal at between 60 and 65 million euros. This figure is much more acceptable for the financial situation of the "blaugranas". The Georgian's profile - speed, excellent technique and composure in front of goal - fits perfectly with Hansi Flick's dynamic tactical setup.

London scouts world champion Pedro Porro

In parallel with the offensive for a striker, Barcelona are planning their future in defense due to increased interest from the Premier League in Jules Kunde. Journalist Gerard Romero has confirmed that the club has made an official inquiry for Tottenham right-back Pedro Porro.

The 26-year-old Spaniard played a key role in La Roja's triumph at the World Cup in North America earlier this summer. Poro has an excellent synergy with young star Lamine Yamal, which is a major argument for Deco's transfer plans.

However, the operation to attract him will be extremely complicated. As reported by BBC Sport, in June this year Pedro Poro renewed his contract with Tottenham until June 2031. The manager of the "spurs" Roberto De Zerbi considers him "untouchable", and the Londoners will not consider offers below 60-70 million euros, which puts the Spanish club's financial fair play to the test.

Barcelona's transfer activity is expected to be finally clarified in the coming hours, depending on outgoing deals and the possible sale of Kunde.