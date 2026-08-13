Krusharski: I will not stop Itu and Riyan for CSKA and Levski

The financial benefactor of Lokomotiv Plovdiv Hristo Krusharski made loud revelations about the transfer speculations connecting the main stars of the "Smurfs" Katalin Itu and Lucas Riyan with the local giants CSKA and Levski.

The businessman was categorical that he has no intention of stopping a single player from transferring to Sofia, as long as the financial conditions satisfy the club, and reassured the fans with the news that three new classy players will arrive at "Lauta".

On the topic of the possible transfer of Katalin Itu to CSKA, Krusharski specified to Sportal.bg that there are no obstacles from the club's side, as long as there is an agreement. The situation is similar with Levski's interest in Lucas Rijan - with a favorable offer, a deal could be reached.

Despite the departures, the Lokomotiv boss promised to bring in three new players (a striker, a winger and a player behind the striker), which will complete the selection. According to Plovdivnews.bg, a new player has already been approved to replace Itu. The new club management will be introduced at the beginning of next week.