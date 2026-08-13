Alexander Vassilev is in the quarterfinals in Serbia

Bulgarian tennis player Alexander Vassilev qualified for the quarterfinals of the singles clay tournament in Kursumlijska Banja (Serbia).

The ITF M25 series competition has a prize pool of 30 thousand dollars. In an all-Bulgarian clash in the second round, the 19-year-old Vassilev, who is ranked No. 7 in the main draw, prevailed over his compatriot George Lazarov. The match lasted only 34 minutes, after the 21-year-old Lazarov retired due to injury with a score of 6:1 in favor of Vassilev in the first set. In this way, our talent, who was a finalist in the juniors of the US Open last year, secured a place in the Top 8 of tournament.

Unfortunately, our other singles player, Alexander Tolev, has ended his participation. The 17-year-old Tolev, who recorded an impressive series of four consecutive victories after successfully passing the qualifications and a successful start to the main draw, was eliminated in the second round. He lost 2:6, 0:6 to the experienced Russian tennis player Andrey Chepelev.

The program for the native talents in Serbia continues with matches in the doubles competition. Alexander Vassilev will take the court again together with his Russian partner Timofey Derepasko. They will face the 4th seeded Russians Anton Arzhankin and Vardan Manukyan in a dispute for a place in the semifinals. In another quarterfinal in the duets, Bulgarian Alex Ganchev and Sasha Maes (Luxembourg) will meet Dusan Obradovic (Serbia) and Stefan Haita (Romania).

Information about the successes of the native tennis players has been confirmed by the official sports chronicles of the Bulgarian Telegraph Agency (bta.bg) and the sports portal TennisKafe (tenniskafe.com).