Juventus are looking for Youssef Fofana from Milan

Juventus are exploring the possibility of attracting Milan midfielder Youssef Fofana, reports Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio. "The Bianconeri" are looking for new solutions for the midfield and see the French international as a player who could fit into their plans, reports Sportal.bg. Turin will try to reach a deal on acceptable financial terms. According to the information, among the options discussed is a player exchange, although the two clubs have not yet started official negotiations.

Fofana's future at the “San Siro“ is also in question. The midfielder is not considered a sure part of the plans of the new Milan head coach Ruben Amorim, and this increases the likelihood of a separation before the end of the transfer window. The 27-year-old Frenchman moved to Milan in 2024 after a transfer from Monaco. In his first period at “Rossoneri“ he was used mainly as a defensive midfielder in a two-man formation in front of the defence.

Last season, however, Fofana was given a variety of assignments. Under Massimiliano Allegri, he often operated on the right side of midfield, giving him more freedom to get involved in the attack and look for scoring opportunities and assists.

In the 2025/26 season, the Frenchman made 33 Serie A appearances, scoring twice and providing three assists.

For Juventus, a potential move for Fofana would be a way to add physical strength, defensive stability and experience to the centre of the pitch, while Milan must decide whether to keep the player or use their interest in him for a deal that would provide him with funds or another player.