The Ludogorets team continues its flawless run in the domestic football championship.

In the central clash of the 5th round of the efbet League, the graduates of Thomas Rice beat Botev (Plovdiv) 2:0. The result was fixed in the first half, when the hosts imposed total superiority on the field. Only the excellent interventions of goalkeeper Daniel Naumov saved the guests from a much heavier defeat.

Key moments and goals in the match

The match started with pressure from the hosts, with Alberto Salido hitting the post for Razgrad right at the beginning. The logical happened in the 32nd minute, when Bernard Tekpetei made a great breakthrough and crossed sharply into the penalty area, where Botev defender Timothy Aouani scored a ridiculous own goal.

Only 120 seconds later, in the 34th minute, Ludogorets struck its second and crushing blow. Brazilian striker Ruan Seco (Ruan Cruz) mastered a long pass, eliminated Aouani and with a masterful lay-up shot beat Naumov for 2:0. By the end of the half, Ivaylo Chochev missed to increase the score with a header from close range. In the second half, the “eagles“ controlled the tempo completely and routinely closed the match, and the young talent Alexander Marinov made his official debut for the first team.

First reactions after the derby in Razgrad

Bernard Tekpetey (Man of the Match, Ludogorets): “We knew how strong Botev Plovdiv was and we have great respect for them. We had a clear tactical plan, we quickly adjusted to the game and deservedly won. I am happy that I came back strong after the injury and I want to help the team more and more.“ (Source: Sporten portal Gong.bg – gong.bg/bg-football/efbet-liga/eto-koj-e-igrach-na-macha-sled-ludogorec-botev-plovdiv-902713)

“We knew how strong Botev Plovdiv was and we have great respect for them. We had a clear tactical plan, we quickly adjusted to the game and deservedly won. I am happy that I came back strong after the injury and I want to help the team more and more.“ (Source: Sporten portal Gong.bg – gong.bg/bg-football/efbet-liga/eto-koj-e-igrach-na-macha-sled-ludogorec-botev-plovdiv-902713) Media analysis: Sports commentators report that Botev Plovdiv experienced serious difficulties in organizing their attacks, with the only more dangerous situation being a shot by Samuel Kalu at the beginning of the match. Goalkeeper Daniel Naumov was named as the best player for the “Canaries“, preventing a crushing result. (Source: Sportal.bg – sportal.bg/news-2026081517114571286)

The situation in the standings

Thanks to this victory, Ludogorets is the sole leader in the efbet League with 15 points. Botev Plovdiv remains in fifth position in the temporary standings with a stable asset of 7 points won.