Etar missed the victory against Rilski Sportist at the end

Etar and Rilski Sportist finished 1:1 in a match from the fourth round of the Second League. Veliko Tarnovo had a lead almost throughout the match and created enough chances, but conceded an equalizer in the final minutes, reports sportal.bg. The hosts took the lead in the 13th minute. After a corner kick, Toma Ushagelov deflected the ball to Anastas Pemperski, who from close range sent it into the goal for 1:0.

Etar continued to attack and could have increased their lead several times. Ivaylo Markov and Kristiyan Velichkov had good opportunities, but the visitors' goalkeeper Ivaylo Nedelchev intervened decisively.

Rilski Sportist also reached dangerous situations. In the 36th minute, Iliya Dimitrov missed a chance to equalize, and shortly before the break, the guests were close to scoring after a corner kick, but an Etar defender cleared the ball from the goal line.

After the break, the hosts again had the initiative. In the 53rd minute, Iliya Rusinov fired a powerful shot from distance, which Nikola Videnov managed to save, and later Velichkov also shot dangerously, but Nedelchev was back in his place.

When it seemed that Etar would record a fourth consecutive victory, Rilski Sportist equalized in the 86th minute. Iliya Dimitrov intercepted a cross from the right and sent the ball behind Videnov for the final 1:1.

Thus, Etar lost points for the first time this season, but continues to lead the Second League with 10 points. Rilski Sportist recorded a second consecutive draw and now has 2 points.