09.00 Snooker: China Open, final Eurosport 2
09.30 Athletics, European Championships BNT 3, Eurosport 1
10.30 Swimming, European Championships BNT 3
12.00 Rhythmic Gymnastics, World Championships BNT 3
12.00 Beach Volleyball, Griffith Masters Ring
13.00 Golf, European Tour MAX Sport 2
14.00 Cycling: Tour of the Czech Republic, fourth stage, men Eurosport 2
14.30 Arminia – Energie Diema Sport 2
14.30 Hannover – Wolfsburg Diema Sport 3
14.30 Dynamo – Darmstadt Diema Sport
14.30 Watford – Southampton Nova Sport
15.30 Cycling: Hamburg Classic, Men Eurosport 2
17.00 Arsenal – Manchester City Diema Sport 2
17.30 Cycling: Arctic Race, Fourth Stage, Men Eurosport 2
17.50 Artistic Gymnastics, European Championships BNT 3
18.00 Santander – Villarreal MAX Sport 4
18.00 Burnley – West Ham Nova Sport
18.00 Tennis, Cincinnati Tournament MAX Sport 1
19.00 CSKA – Botev (Vr) Diema Sport
19.00 Frosinone – Juve Stabia MAX Sport 3
19.00 Golf: PGA Tour, St. Jude Championship Eurosport 2
19.30 Swimming, European Championship BNT 3
20.00 Espanyol – Levante MAX Sport 4
21.15 Lokomotiv (PD) – Dunav Diema Sport
21.30 Athletics, European Championship BNT 3, Eurosport 1
21.45 Lens – Paris Saint-Germain Diema Sport 2
22.15 Lazio – Mantova MAX Sport 3
22.30 Celta – Osasuna MAX Sport 4
Sports on TV on Sunday (August 16)
Here's what we can watch today
Aug 16, 2026 07:57 40
09.00 Snooker: China Open, final Eurosport 2