Bulgaria with silver in the team ranking of the world rhythmic gymnastics

Bulgaria won the silver medals in the team competition at the 42nd World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Frankfurt, Germany, BTA reports. The Bulgarian team consisting of Stiliyana Nikolova, Eva Brezalieva, Rachel Stoyanov, Margarita Vasileva, Magdalina Minevska, Magdalena Valkova, Raya Bozhilova and Emilia Obretenova collected a total of 276.050 points. The team is led by coach Vessela Dimitrova.

The title was won by Russia, which participated with neutral status. The team collected 278.300 points. China remained in third position with 275.400 points.

The team ranking is formed from a total of 10 scores – the eight best results from the individual routines in the qualifications and the two ensemble scores in the all-around.

For Bulgaria, this is another strong performance in the team standings at the World Championships. Our country won the title in Valencia in 2023, and at last year's championship in Rio de Janeiro it again finished with a silver medal.

This is also the second silver for Bulgaria in Frankfurt, after Stiliyana Nikolova won the silver medal in the individual all-around.

The Bulgarian gymnasts will have new opportunities for medals on the next competition day, when the finals of the women's individual apparatus and ensembles are held.