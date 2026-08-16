Islam Makhachev recorded a historic 17th consecutive victory in the UFC

Islam Makhachev (right) retained his UFC welterweight title after defeating Ian Machado Gary by unanimous decision in the main match of UFC 330 in Philadelphia. The three judges ruled 49:46, 49:46 and 48:47 in favor of the Dagestani, reports Sportal.bg. The success has historical significance for Makhachev. He now has 17 consecutive victories in the UFC, which improved the previous record of the legend Anderson Silva. For the 34-year-old fighter, this is the 29th victory in his professional career.

Makhachev imposed his usual style from the first round. He started with low kicks, and shortly after he achieved his first takedown. Machado Gary used the cage to get up, but Makhachev did not allow him to establish distance and spent a large part of the round in control on the ground and to the octagon.

The Irishman entered the second round more aggressively and tried various kicks, including to the head and body. However, Makhachev remained stable in defense. In another clinch, the Russian managed to land a strong high kick, followed by another takedown with a well-executed throw. Until the end of the round, he continued to control the position on the ground.

The third round was more equal. Makhachev again achieved a takedown, but Machado Gary managed to get out and continue the fight standing. The Irishman began to find his distance better and landed more kicks.

The scenario was repeated in the fourth part. Makhachev got another takedown and continued to look for opportunities for control, but the challenger made excellent use of the octagon wall and did not allow the champion to hold his position for long.

In the last round, Machado Gary started strong and managed to land several serious blows, including a powerful right hook. Makhachev's face was visibly damaged by the opponent's blows.

However, the champion found the right moment for a key takedown in the middle of the round. He took a position behind Gary's back and until the final siren did not allow the challenger to turn the tide of the fight. Thus, Makhachev not only defended his belt, but also recorded another historic achievement in the UFC, overtaking Anderson Silva in the number of consecutive victories.

