Musiala collapses in Leipzig match, blamed on heat

Bayern Munich received good news about the condition of Jamal Musiala, who caused serious concern during the test against RB Leipzig. The German international appeared after the break and managed to score in the Bavarians' 3-1 victory, but shortly after the goal he suddenly collapsed on the pitch. The incident led to an interruption of the game, and Bayern's medical team immediately intervened. His teammate Ismael Saibari also helped him until the doctors arrived.

According to information from the German media, the temperature in Munich during the match was around 33 degrees, with initial data indicating that Musiala experienced dizziness and circulatory problems related to the heat. He managed to leave the pitch on his own, although he appeared visibly dazed.

After the match, Bayern sporting director Max Eberl reassured the fans. "The most important thing is that he is fine," Eberl said, adding that initial tests did not indicate a serious problem, Reuters reported.

However, the incident inevitably raised further concerns about Musiala, who returned in January 2026 after a serious injury suffered at the 2025 Club World Cup. The match itself ended in success for Bayern. Luis Diaz gave the Bavarians the lead, RB Leipzig equalized, and then Nathaniel Brown and Musiala made it 3-1.

Musiala is expected to be given a few days' rest before it becomes clear whether he will be used in Bayern's next pre-season matches.