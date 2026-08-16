One of Kobe Bryant's game-worn jerseys has become a collector's item. It was from a November 2012 game against the Sacramento Kings, in which Bryant scored 38 points, even though the Lakers lost the game, Sports Illustrated reports.
The bidding started at $10,000, but after 28 bids, the price has already reached $211,115. The auction ends on August 16, which means the amount could continue to grow. This is another example of how high the value of original sports items of legendary athletes now is.
Famous auctions of Kobe Bryant's outfits
Debut shirt: Sold for record $7 million.
Jersey from his most successful season (MVP): Sold for $5.8 million after bidding at a famous auction house.
Signed match team with memory patch: Sold for $1.2 million.
Kobe Bryant jersey sells for over $200,000 at auction
Bidding ends today
Aug 16, 2026 12:18 51
One of Kobe Bryant's game-worn jerseys has become a collector's item. It was from a November 2012 game against the Sacramento Kings, in which Bryant scored 38 points, even though the Lakers lost the game, Sports Illustrated reports.