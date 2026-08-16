Andy Diaz Hernandez with European title in triple jump and fourth result in history

The Italian of Cuban origin Andy Diaz Hernandez won the European title in the triple jump at the Athletics Championships in Birmingham. The 30-year-old athlete achieved 18.15 meters, which puts him in fourth place in the all-time ranking of the discipline, BTA reports. Diaz Hernandez made his strongest attempt in the final and reached his first European gold outdoors. Last season he already triumphed at the world and European indoor championships.

Only three athletes have jumped further than him in the history of the triple jump – world record holder Jonathan Edwards with 18.29 meters, American Christian Taylor with 18.21 and Spaniard Jordan Diaz Fortun with 18.18. World champion Pedro Pichardo of Portugal was second with 17.76 meters, while Italy's Andrea Delavalle finished third with 17.37.

Jäger wins 400 meters with Norwegian record

Norway's Henriette Jäger won the European 400 meters title after improving her national record to 49.04 seconds. It was the 23-year-old's first individual gold medal at a major women's championship. Jaeger already has two gold medals in Birmingham, having been part of Norway's 4x400m medley relay team.

Defending Rome 2024 champion Natalia Bukovecka of Poland finished second in 50.04 seconds, while bronze went to Netherlands' Lyke Klaver in 50.15.

Almgren breaks European Championships 10,000m record

Swede Andreas Almgren won gold in the 10,000m, clocking 27:23.44. With this, he improved the oldest current record of the European Championships in the discipline.

The previous top achievement belonged to the Finn Marti Vainio, who had achieved 27:30.99 minutes in Prague in 1978. The Swiss Dominique Lobalu finished second with 27:42.67, and the Frenchman Jimmy Gressier won the bronze with 28:07.90.

A Dutchman won the European title in the 1500 meters

The European champion under 23 from Bergen in 2025, Stefan Nielsen, added a title in the men's 1500 meters. The representative of the Netherlands stopped the clock at 3:35.70 minutes. Sweden's Samuel Pilström finished 46 hundredths behind him to win the silver medal, while Ireland's Andrew Koscoran took third place with a time of 3:36.24.

Great Britain dominates the relays

The hosts from Great Britain won both titles in the 4x100m. In the men's race, the British finished in 38.45 seconds, while the women's relay team gave a time of 42.05. For Amy Hunt, it was her third gold of the championship. Before the relay, she won the individual titles in the 100m and 200m.

Makhuchykh with third consecutive European gold

Ukrainian Olympic champion from Paris 2024 and world record holder Yaroslava Makhuchykh continues her dominance in the high jump. She won her third consecutive European title after clearing 1.97 meters. Poland's Maria Zodzik finished second with 1.95, while Montenegro's Maria Vukovic took bronze with the same result.

Weber defends German honor in javelin

Germany's Julian Weber won the javelin title with a European Championships record of 90.40 meters. This is Weber's second continental triumph after his gold in Munich in 2022. His compatriot Nik Tum finished second with a personal best of 83.76 meters, while Latvia's Patriks Gailums came third with 82.97 meters and won his first major men's championship medal. Defending champion Jakub Wadleich of the Czech Republic finished fifth with 82.88 meters.

Kate O'Connor wins heptathlon with national record

Ireland's Kate O'Connor finished first in the women's all-around with a national record of 6,751 points. The silver medal went to the Netherlands' Emma Oosterwegel with 6,713 points, while her compatriot Sophie Docter took third place with 6,664 points.