A new scandal has erupted in Asia over FIFA

The scandal surrounding Gianni Infantino has already caused serious tension within Asian football. The Qatar Football Association has opposed the Asian Football Confederation over a letter published on its behalf calling for Infantino to resign, Reuters reports.

The president of the Qatar Football Association, Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, said his organization had not been consulted or informed about the document.

This is significant because Qatar is among Infantino's closest supporters, and the dispute shows that the conflict over the FIFA president is no longer just between individual confederations, but is also beginning to divide Asian football itself.