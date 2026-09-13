Drama and goals in Europe: Real Madrid and Arsenal beat, Milan draw

Drama and goals in Europe: Real Madrid and Arsenal win, Milan draws

Saturday's late matches in the top European leagues offered exceptional emotions, twists and goals in La Liga, Premier League and Serie A. The big favorites Real Madrid and Arsenal recorded convincing victories, while Milan managed to save themselves from defeat in Rome after a heart-stopping development.

Here are the full results and goal scorers by minute from the late clashes last night (September 12, 2026):

La Liga (Spain): Real Madrid – Rayo Vallecano 4:1

Kylian Mbappe was once again above everyone for the royal club of the “Santiago Bernabeu“. The hosts decided everything before the break, but in the second half they allowed a slight decline in their game, before the French superstar put an end to the dispute in added time.

14' – 1:0 Kylian Mbappe (penalty)

17' – 2:0 Alvaro Carreras

35' – 3:0 Jude Bellingham

51' – 3:1 Sergio Camelo Perez

90+1' – 4:1 Kylian Mbappe



Serie A (Italy): Lazio – Milan 2:2

A real thriller took place at the “Stadio Olimpico“ in Rome. The hosts from Lazio completely outplayed their opponent in the first half and retired with a comfortable lead. In the second half, however, substitute Diego Moreira became a hero for the “rossoneri“, scoring two goals in less than 120 seconds.

10' – 1:0 Matteo Cancellieri

39' – 2:0 Тиджани Нослин

65' – 2:1 Диего Морейра

67' – 2:2 Диего Морейра



Премиър лийг (Англия): Съндърланд – Арсенал 0:2

„Артилеристите“ си тръгнаха с ценни три точки от гостуването на „Стейдиъм ъф Лайт“. Двубоят премина през много драматични моменти, включително спасена дузпа от Давид Рая в 56-ата минута, отсъдена за нарушение на Езри Конса. Веднага след това Бруно Гимараеш откри резултата, а в самия край на срещата домакините останаха с човек по-малко, което позволи на Букайо Сака да оформи крайния резултат от втора дузпа в мача.