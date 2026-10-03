Ring after the gold medals: Olympic champion Masai Russell gets engaged

Olympic champion and world record holder in the 100-meter hurdles Masai Russell has taken the most important step in her personal life. The American athlete, who had a perfect outdoor competitive season without a single defeat, got engaged and posted touching photos on Facebook from the moment she said “yes“ to her lover.

The athlete accompanied the photos with an extremely emotional message, in which she expressed her deep gratitude for the support and love she receives from her partner:

“I will be with my best friend forever. The woman you helped me become... you are truly a God-sent person. Your support, your love, your compassion... I am so grateful for all of it. I have never been more confident in a decision in my life. I love you in this life and the next," the emotional champion shared.