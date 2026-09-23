CSKA is preparing a modest winter selection and plans to attract a maximum of three players, and it is entirely possible that the new additions will be only one or two, reported “Tema Sport“.

The club has already held talks with Belarusian specialist Alexei Shpilevsky, but a deal has not been reached. The reason is a difference in views on the way the squad should be built.

Shpilevsky, who worked at Kairat and Aris Limassol, prefers to have a core of players selected by him personally. However, CSKA believes that the squad has enough quality and needs a coach who can make the most of the available potential.

Limited transfers and financial pressure

Over the past two years, CSKA has attracted nearly 30 players, including seven last winter and summer. The club is determined to put an end to the frequent changes in the squad and move towards a more stable work model.

Financial discipline is also a leading factor. The highest amount paid by CSKA was 500,000 euros for Joel Zvarts. According to information, the club is also looking for a more serious stabilization of financial flows, after some of the investments made in players did not pay off.

Former coach Hristo Yanev has also commented on the topic of limited selection options. At a press conference before the match with Levski, he said: “How can we make transfers while fighting for financial fair play?“

Last winter, CSKA brought in Leo Pereira, Alejandro Piedraita, Dimitar Evtimov, Max Ebong, Isaac Sole, Andrey Yordanov and Facundo Rodriguez. Now the expectations are for significantly fewer new names.

Sources: Tema Sport, CSKA