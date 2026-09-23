Poland stopped Germany and is in the semifinals

Poland defeated Germany with a 3:0 game (25:23, 25:17, 25:17) and qualified for the semifinals of the European Men's Volleyball Championship.

The match in the “Arena Sofia“ was watched by 7174 spectators. The Poles took the first game after a contested end, and then closed the match more confidently in the next two parts.

Leon was the most productive

Wilfredo Leon finished with 17 points for Poland, and Bartholomew Boulange added 13. For Germany, Eric Rörs scored 12 points, and Tobias Brand finished with 11.

According to the official protocol of the European Volleyball Confederation head coach of Poland is Nikola Grbic.

Poland will play the semi-final in Milan against the winner of the pair Belgium - Slovenia.

Sources: Sportal, European Volleyball Confederation