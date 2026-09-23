They have reached an agreement: Jovicevich returns to lead Ludogorets

Ludogorets has reached an agreement with Igor Jovicevich and the Croatian specialist is returning to lead the champion.

Jovicevich has already initialed a contract until the end of the 2027/28 season, Topsport reported, referring to information from his homeland. He is already in Bulgaria and should be presented to the media on September 24, 2026.

After his presentation, the coach will lead the team to its first training session. The Ludogorets management is also working on the program during the championship break, with at least one control match provided - against Dunav. A second test is also being discussed, with PAOK on October 3 or 4 among the options.

Jovicevich has already had one stay in Razgrad. In the 2024/25 season, he won the double and the Bulgarian Super Cup with Ludogorets. He has been without a team since March 2026, after parting ways with Vidzew Lodz.

In his coaching career, the Croatian has also managed Shakhtar Donetsk, Celje, Dinamo Zagreb, Dnipro-1 and Al Raed.

Sources: Topsport