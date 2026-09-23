Levski is preparing at least 2 million euros for a striker

Levski is preparing a winter selection with a clear priority - a new central striker, for whom the club is ready to allocate at least 2 million euros.

The plan comes after a summer window in which the “Blues“ spent nearly 4 million euros on some of their new players. The most expensive addition is Reinaldo, attracted for 1.5 million euros from Santa Clara. Serginho and David Couso cost one million euros each, and Mehdi Mubarik came for 150,000 euros. Alex Sentejes, Heverton and Marko Grujic arrived as free agents, and Adrian Raichev and Petko Hristov were taken on loan. Steven Stoyanchov has returned after being loaned to Eter.

Now Julio Velasquez has two typical central strikers - Mustafa Sangare and Juan Perea. Sangare is returning after an injury, and in more tense matches Velasquez has used Reynaldo or Everton at the top of the attack. That is why attracting a quality striker is among the leading tasks for the sports and technical management, and the new member of the Board of Directors Edu Gaspar is tasked with driving this process.

In parallel, Reynaldo tried to restore confidence around the team with a message on social networks. “This was not the debut we wanted, but we continue to work hard. We are on the right track - focused, united and determined to pursue our goals. We are moving forward!“, he wrote.

The Brazilian is 25 years old, has nine games since the start of the season and three goals. His last goal was on August 30 in the 3-1 away win over Botev Plovdiv. Since then, he has not repeated his strong start and has been used most often in the center of the attack, although he feels better on the left wing.

On the other front, Atanas Bostandzhiev has already been at the helm of Levski since September 14. He has announced that the club's budget has been increased almost twice - from 15 to 25-28 million euros. At the same time, the company Gemcorp Capital, led by him, was interested in the English Colchester, and Sports Alpha Capital's offer for the club was withdrawn in favor of Northampton.

Sources: Topsport.bg