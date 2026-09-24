Ehiye Ukaki returns to Botev Plovdiv

Ehiye Ukaki is once again a player for Botev Plovdiv. The 21-year-old Nigerian winger will play for the “Canaries” on loan from English Sheffield United.

Ukaki has already made 58 appearances for the Plovdiv club, scoring 7 goals and providing 4 assists. He was part of the squad that won the Bulgarian Cup in 2024, and two of his important goals were against city rivals Lokomotiv Plovdiv. The Nigerian last played for the Greek Atromitos.

„Ehiye Ukaki has returned to the „Hristo Botev“ stadium, where he triumphed with the Bulgarian Cup in 2024“, Botev announced. The club added that the winger will once again wear the „yellow-black“ jersey and will play with number 44.

Botev indicated that Ukaki should have his first training session under the guidance of Stanislav Genchev during the week of the announcement. The Nigerian is the 13th addition to the summer selection of the Plovdiv team.

Subsequently „24 hours“ reported that a work visa had delayed the inclusion of the player in the squad. According to the publication, Ukaki was supposed to be loaned to Botev until the end of the season, but the administrative procedure postponed his return to the field.

Sources: Topsport, 24 Chasa