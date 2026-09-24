Adrian Andreev is in the quarterfinals in Plovdiv

Adrian Andreev qualified for the quarterfinals of the singles tennis tournament of the “Challenger 75“ series in Plovdiv. In an all-Bulgarian match, the 25-year-old from Sofia defeated 17-year-old Ivan Ivanov 7:6(5), 6:3.

The match lasted 2 hours and 7 minutes. Ivanov participated in the main draw with a “wild card“, and the two started by exchanging breaks. After that, neither player was able to break again and the first set was decided in a tiebreak.

Andreev pulled out the contested first set

In the tiebreak, Andreev led 5:0 points, but Ivanov saved three set points and reduced his deficit to 5:6. The more experienced tennis player still closed the set at the next opportunity after a mini-break.

In the second set, the score was tied at 2:2. Then, Andreev improved his game and won three consecutive games to lead 5:2. He ended the match with a service game and secured a place among the best eight in the tournament.

A Spaniard awaits Andreev in the quarterfinals

Andreev's next opponent will be Spaniard Isan Almazan Valiente. With the victory, the Bulgarian secured 12 points for the ATP ranking and 2,825 euros from the prize fund, which in Plovdiv is 97,640 euros.

Later in the day, the other remaining Bulgarian in the competition, Iliyan Radulov, will play against the sixth seed Felix Gill from Great Britain. The tournament in Plovdiv is the fourth in the “Challenger“ series, which is held during the year on the basis of TC “Lokomotiv“.

Sources: BTA