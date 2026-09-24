Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury to meet on December 11

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury will face each other in the boxing ring on December 11. The fight will take place at the “Principality“ stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

The fight was officially announced on the social media profiles of the two former world champions. Thus, the long-awaited fight between Joshua and Fury now has a set date and location.

The fight will be broadcast on the Netflix platform. For the two British boxers, this will be a direct clash in the ring, with the organizers choosing one of the largest stadiums in Wales to host the event.

Sources: Sportal