CSKA 1948 will play a test match with Radnicki Nis

CSKA 1948 will play a test match with the Serbian Radnicki Nis on September 27, Sunday. The match will start at 16:30 and will be held on the grounds in Bansko, where the Bulgarian team is holding a training camp.

The test is planned during the break in club football due to the matches of the national teams. CSKA 1948 will remain in the mountain resort until October 1. The club announced the match with the short message: “CSKA is playing against Radnicki (Nis)!“

Radnicki Nis occupies the penultimate, 13th place in the Serbian championship. The team has equal points with Partizan and Macva Sabac. The upcoming match will be part of CSKA 1948's preparation during the championship break.

Sources: BTA, Gong