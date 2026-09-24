Fermin Lopez teases Real Madrid stars

The rivalry between Barcelona and Real Madrid often finds its reflection outside of direct clashes between the two clubs. This time, the Catalans' young talent Fermin Lopez brought cheer and a touch of provocation to the Spanish national team camp.

The midfielder attracted attention during training after he scored and celebrated his goal with a gesture resembling a golf club stroke. His performance caused smiles among his teammates, including those from Real Madrid.

However, Lopez's celebration was not accidental. It was a reference to Atletico Madrid defender Alex Grimaldo, who used the same gesture after his goal against Real Madrid in the city derby a few days ago. “The Dusekchiites“ won the match 2-1.

After repeating Grimaldo's celebration, Lopez couldn't help but laugh. With his gesture, the young footballer showed that the rivalry between the Spanish giants can also be accompanied by friendly banter within the national team.