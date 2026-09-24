Ancelotti names Endrik as starter against Australia

Carlo Ancelotti has named Brazil's starting line-up for the friendlies against Australia, with his selection as centre-forward attracting the most attention. Endrik will start the match on 25 September in Townsville, which kicks off at 13:00 Bulgarian time.

The decision is surprising given the 20-year-old's limited playing time at Real Madrid. Endrik has only played four minutes for the Spanish club since the start of the season. He will be flanked by Estevao, Rafinha and Vinicius Junior in attack.

Two debutants in defence

Brazil's goalkeeper will be Hugo Sousa from Corinthians. In front of him will be Mateuszinho, Marquinhos, Vitor Reis and Douglas Santos. Mateuszinho and Vitor Reis will make their debuts for the national team.

In midfield, Ancelotti will rely on Danilo and Bruno Guimaraes. The full Brazil squad is: Hugo Sousa; Mateuszinho, Marquinhos, Vitor Reis, Douglas Santos; Danilo, Bruno Guimaraes; Rafinha, Estevao, Endric and Vinicius Junior. The squad has also been confirmed by the Brazilian Football Confederation.

The match will be played at the Queensland Country Bank Stadium in Townsville. This is Brazil's first match since being eliminated by Norway in the round of 16 of the World Cup.

Four days later, the two teams will meet again, this time in Brisbane. For Brazil, the matches against Australia are part of the first series of matches after the World Cup, after which the team will play against India on October 3 in Kolkata.

Sources: Sportal