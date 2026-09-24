Strong performance of Bulgaria at the chess tournament for the "Ropotamo" Cup

At the international chess tournament for the "Ropotamo" Cup in Primorsko, which was held from September 13 to 21 in our seaside town, Master of Sports Petko Genov achieved great success. In the nine games, he won 6 points and shared fifth place among 50 competitors, receiving the special award for "seniors".

This year's edition of the tournament was held at the "Forest Beach" complex in Primorsko. The organizers are the Chess Club "Shah XXI" and the International FIDE Academy "Bulches". The competition was in 9 rounds according to the Swiss system, and the control - 45 minutes plus 30 seconds per move. The main judge was the international arbiter Zhivko Zhekov, and his deputy was Plamen Stanchev.

Among the participants were grandmaster Vasil Spasov (2355), international master Lachezar Yordanov (2344), Moldovan grandmaster Vasile Sanduljak (2304), as well as a number of international and FIDE masters. This year's edition of the tournament featured representatives from Bulgaria, Moldova, Ukraine, France, Portugal, the Czech Republic, Turkey and other federations.