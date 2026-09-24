Andy Carroll reveals he was sexually assaulted

Former England international Andy Carroll has spoken out about the ordeal he was sexually assaulted by a man in 2021. The footballer has spoken out about the ordeal in his autobiography “Owning It“, released on September 24.

The incident took place at Carroll's home after a Newcastle match. The man was an acquaintance of the striker's then-partner and had come to watch a boxing match. Carroll describes the incident as a traumatic experience that continues to affect him.

“I was sexually assaulted, I said it,“, Carroll writes in his book. He said he had long considered including the case in his CV and only did so at the last minute after speaking to people close to him.

The man, whose name has not been released, denied the charges and was tried. He was found guilty of sexual offences and sentenced to three years in prison. He was also placed on the sex offenders' register and banned from visiting the village where Carroll lived.

The footballer gave evidence in the case, describing the trial as "humiliating, awkward and extremely difficult". Carroll is a former Newcastle and Liverpool player and has played for the England national team.

At 37, Carroll continues his career at Dagenham & Redbridge, where he is a player and co-owner of the National League South club. He has decided to speak publicly about the case in the hope that his story will help other people who have experienced sexual violence.

Sources: Focus