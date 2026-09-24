The Dutchman Sander van der Eyk will referee Bulgaria's first match in Group C/4 of the Nations League. The match with Luxembourg is scheduled for September 26, 2026, and the refereeing team has been determined by UEFA. The match is part of the first round of the group stage.

The 35-year-old Van der Eyk's assistants will be Rens Bleumink and Roy de Nas. The fourth referee is Alex Bos, all three of whom are from the Netherlands.

The team that will operate the video replay system will also be Dutch. The main VAR referee is Clay Ruperty, and his assistant will be Robin Hensgens.

Konul Mehtieva from Azerbaijan has been appointed as the duty delegate for the match. The referee observer will be the former Scottish top referee William Callum.

After the match with Luxembourg, Bulgaria will meet Estonia on September 29, and the group also includes Iceland and Luxembourg. The UEFA calendar lists a total of six matches for each team in Group C/4.

Sources: Sportal