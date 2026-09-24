Chelsea are closely monitoring the situation surrounding Manchester City defender Abdukodir Khusanov and are considering making a bid for him in the January transfer window. This is reported by CaughtOffside. According to the information, the 22-year-old Uzbek international has not yet established himself as a permanent starter at the “Etihad“, which could facilitate a possible transfer.

Khusanov has six appearances for Manchester City in all competitions since the start of the season. The London club are looking for opportunities to strengthen their defence after conceding 12 goals in their first five Premier League matches.

Three other clubs from the English elite are also interested in the defender, but their names have not been specified. Chelsea are identified as one of the teams that are following the developments surrounding the player most closely.

Husanov joined Manchester City in January 2025 and has a contract with the club until the summer of 2031. His market value is currently around 50 million euros. A possible decision on his future is expected to be related to the role he will receive in the City squad until the opening of the winter transfer window.

Sources: Focus, CautOffside