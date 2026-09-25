Daniel Morales continues to lead CSKA's training process until a permanent head coach is appointed. The interim coach will lead today's session, which is scheduled for 5:00 PM at the club's base in Pancharevo.

The players received a longer break after the 1:1 draw with Lokomotiv Plovdiv. The match was played in Plovdiv, and CSKA collected 24 points and occupies second place in the standings.

The club negotiates with a permanent coach

The management of the 31-time champion is conducting final negotiations with a specialist for the position. The new coach is expected to be introduced soon, and until then Morales will continue to organize the team's preparation.

CSKA's next match will be a visit to CSKA 1948 in Bistritsa. The match will be the first for the "army" after the international break.

Sources: Topsport