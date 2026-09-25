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Daniel Morales continues to lead CSKA

Daniel Morales continues to lead CSKA

The interim coach will lead today's training session at the Pancharevo base. CSKA is in final negotiations to appoint a permanent coach

Sep 25, 2026 14:15 29

Daniel Morales continues to lead CSKA - 1
Milen Ganev Milen Ganev Chief editor at Fakti.bg

Daniel Morales continues to lead CSKA's training process until a permanent head coach is appointed. The interim coach will lead today's session, which is scheduled for 5:00 PM at the club's base in Pancharevo.

The players received a longer break after the 1:1 draw with Lokomotiv Plovdiv. The match was played in Plovdiv, and CSKA collected 24 points and occupies second place in the standings.

The club negotiates with a permanent coach

The management of the 31-time champion is conducting final negotiations with a specialist for the position. The new coach is expected to be introduced soon, and until then Morales will continue to organize the team's preparation.

CSKA's next match will be a visit to CSKA 1948 in Bistritsa. The match will be the first for the "army" after the international break.

Sources: Topsport


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