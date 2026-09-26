Spain left Wembley with a win

World champions Spain defeated England at "Wembley" 3:2 in a tense match from Group A3 of the Nations League, thus extending their unbeaten streak (within 90 minutes) to an impressive 39 matches, Gong.bg reported

A missed penalty by England captain Harry Kane proved to be a key moment in the match.

"La Furia Roja" started strongly, taking the lead in the second minute after a mistake by Mark Gehi, which allowed Lamine Yamal to open the score for 1:0.

Spain dominated in the opening minutes, and a goal by Ferran Torres was disallowed for offside and several other good opportunities, which they failed to convert. This extravagance proved costly.

England gradually got into the game and managed to respond. Anthony Gordon equalized after a precise combination with Jude Bellingham, and Harry Kane gave the "Three Lions" the lead with a header that deflected off Marc Cucurreia to give Thomas Tuchel an unexpected 2-2 lead at the break.

After the break, the hosts maintained their momentum. Kwanza missed a good chance, and a brilliant split by Aymeric Laporte deprived Bukayo Saka of a goal.

Tensions escalated when VAR awarded a penalty for a rough foul by Rodri on Jude Bellingham. However, Harry Kane slipped in the process, sending the ball against the crossbar. The mistake shook England. Although Lamine Yamal missed a great chance to equalize, after a mistake by Nico O'Reilly, substitute Alex Baena managed to restore parity to 2:2.

In the end, Spain's class prevailed and Mikel Oyarzabal, with an elegant pass, made the final 3:2, bringing victory to the world champions. The Spanish team, which has recorded a final in each of the last three editions of the tournament, proves its ambitions to dominate the international stage.