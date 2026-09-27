The problems in Levski are visible: the three positions that need reinforcement

Levski started the season convincingly and is deservedly first in the standings. However, the problems in the "blues" camp are quite visible, and in terms of strengthening certain positions, "Gerena" will have to wait at least until the winter. "We will not make a large-scale selection, but we will take people in the places we need," Georgi Kostadinov told "Mach Telegraf". And he, the scouts and the bosses are certainly already working hard so that they can not wait until the last thing for something to fall on the market, writes "Mach Telegraf".

However, which are these positions that are dying out right now? The most key of them, the one that is most often commented on, is a central striker. Velasquez has Perea and Sangare, who are not exactly the type that Don Julio's Levski needs. We have mentioned the characteristics that the number nine should have in Velasquez's eyes more than once. This is a position that is not trained, it has complete tactical freedom and creativity. And most importantly - the press should start with it. A total aggressor not only in the penalty area, but also around it. However, such players are counted on the fingers, and they also cost a lot, a lot of money. The last 30 meters are the place where the striker thrives, acts and in them lies the key to all three points.

Another position where Levski needs additional competition is the right wing. Yes, there are quite a few players who are, however, .... nominal left wings. Only Kuso seems like a man in his place, but Velasquez still doesn't dare to let him play against more serious rivals. So against Borac, Senteyes performed as a right winger! And the interesting thing is that both he and Kuso were brought in as left-backs. This position has been problematic for a long time, after Marin Petkov was sold, and Karl Fabien never managed to replace him. Apparently, the conundrum was not solved this summer either. Using Oko-Flex, Sula, Aldair is unlikely to be the right thing, but rather a compromise option that works in some cases, but in most cases - not.

And here comes another position where everything should be calm, but it is not - left-back. The icing on the cake this time is not a new addition that will bite off another bite with his signature, but one that will create real competition that will generate quality. Maicon is currently without an alternative in terms of quality. Senteys gets minutes due to the rotations that Velasquez practices and gives his colleague time to rest. Senteys, however, is at an average level for the Bulgarian championship and would stand out in some teams in the middle of the standings, but the idea here is quite different.

The desired result is what happened on the other side in defense. Aldair and Kamdem - equivalent, extremely useful and have improved their qualities since they have been at “Gerena“. On top of that, there is Heverton, who also enters this battle. But let's not turn the topic entirely to the right, because there is no problem there. There is also another player who surprised with his arrival with the positions he plays - David Kuso. In addition to being a right winger, as we have already mentioned, he was also supposed to be an alternative for left back. But we do not see him as such. Strengthening both in terms of competition and quality in these 3 key positions would make Levski a team that can safely look towards eliminations in a European club tournament. And be more calm about its goals on home soil.