For the first time in the history of dance sports, Bulgaria has world champions. Kristiyan Donchev and Martina Kondaklieva won the gold medals at the World Junior Senior Ten Dance Championships, which took place in Burgas. The organizers are KST Burgas and KST Burgas 1975 with the support of the Municipality of Burgas.

For the first time in the history of dance sports, the two championships are being held simultaneously within one grand event.

In front of a home audience, Donchev and Kondaklieva showed their class, talent and sportsmanship and became first in the competition of 25 couples from 25 countries.

The second Bulgarian couple, Artur Vlasenko and Ivelina Karcheva, won the bronze medals at the WDSF European Championship in Standard Dances under 21, which was also in Burgas. 39 couples from 19 countries participated in this category.

Today, the competition in Burgas will continue with an international dance sports tournament. The registered participants in the two competition days exceed 400.