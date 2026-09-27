Ruud and Zverev lead Europe to the Laver Cup

Casper Ruud and Alexander Zverev led Team Europe to the Laver Cup after winning the decisive doubles match against Alexander Bublik and Brandon Nakashima 6-4, 7-6 (9-7). The success at The O2 in London gave them a 7-5 lead heading into the final day of the tournament.

The match remained close until the end. After taking the first set 6-4, Ruud and Zverev reached a tiebreak in the second. The European tandem won it 9:7 and closed the evening program with a victory that changed the lead in the overall standings.

In a publication quoted by Sportal, the performance of Ruud and Zverev was summarized as follows: “Kasper Ruud and Alexander Zverev brought the victory that brought Europe ahead before the decisive day.“

Turnarounds throughout Saturday

The World team started Saturday with a 5:3 lead. Alex de Minor made a turnaround against Alexander Zverev, and Lerner Teen defeated Flavio Cobolli, which gave the World team an advantage.

Europe responded with a success of Carlos Alcaraz against Taylor Fritz. The Spaniard saved two match points and won to level the score at 5:5 points. Thus, the final doubles match turned into a direct dispute for the advantage before Sunday.

Saturday's program was also distinguished by an unusually high number of tiebreakers. A total of six tiebreakers were played within the eight sets and the match of the day. Among the spectators at the court were Roger Federer and Andy Murray.

The final day brings three points

The difference between the two teams remains small, but the importance of each subsequent match will be greater. While on Saturday a victory brought two points, on Sunday each won match will bring three.

The final victory in the “Laver“ Cup will go to the team that first reaches 13 points. Europe starts the decisive phase with a 7:5 lead, and the World Team will have to catch up in the first matches.

Sources: Sportal