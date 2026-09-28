Lando Norris apologises to Colapinto for harsh words after Baku crash

Lando Norris has issued a personal apology to Franco Colapinto for his harsh reaction following their incident at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku. The McLaren driver admitted he was wrong to say the Argentine had no place in Formula 1.

The crash was caused by Colapinto and involved three cars, ending Norris' race prematurely. Immediately after the collision, the Briton reacted emotionally, which brought him a wave of negative comments on social networks, mostly from fans of the Alpine driver.

The Argentine took the blame for the incident and received a penalty of 5 places back on the starting grid for the next round of the championship.

In an Instagram story, Norris revealed that he had already spoken to Colapinto and apologized to him.

"Overall, a difficult weekend in Baku and a disappointing and early end to the race, of course. After the race, I sent a message to Franco, in which I apologized for my comments - words that I simply should not have said. I know how things are and emotions were strong, but this is no excuse. I did the wrong thing.

Over the years, I myself have made mistakes and I know that this is an inevitable part of racing and fighting at the limit. "Franco and I have made up, we are still good friends and we can't wait to get back on the track this weekend," said Norris.