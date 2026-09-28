Roberto Mancini: The double contract and the accusations against City do not concern me

Italy coach Roberto Mancini refused to comment on the news that his former club Manchester City was found guilty of 114 out of 115 charges of violating the Premier League's financial rules for the period 2009-2018.

Mancini was at the head of the "citizens" between 2009 and 2013, when City won the title in England for the first time after a 44-year wait. According to Der Spiegel, during part of his stay, the Italian received a net salary of 1.45 million pounds as a manager and an additional 1.75 million pounds as a consultant for the "Etihad".

"This does not concern me", Mancini said at his press conference before Turkey's visit to the Nations League, when asked about the City case. "It is not something new, this problem has been discussed for 4-5 years. Manchester City has not been found guilty and the double contract does not concern me. This is their problem, not mine", the specialist added.

He returned to the helm of Italy in the match against Belgium, in which the "Squadra Azzurri" lost 0-2 at the "Olimpico".