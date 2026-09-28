Bulgaria U17 and Estonia finished 1:1 in the control

The Bulgarian U17 national team finished 1:1 with Estonia in the second control match between the two teams, played in Etropole.

The guests opened the score in the 49th minute, when they were given the right to take a penalty. Bulgaria restored the tie in the 69th minute through Anton Daskalov, who sent the ball into the net with a long-range shot.

No new goal was scored until the end of the match. Thus, the second test between the two teams ended at 1:1, after the first control, played three days earlier, also ended in a draw.

Sources: BTA