The European boxing champion Radoslav Rosenov received the Golden Badge "Ruse" from the mayor of the city Pencho Milkov. The award was presented at an official reception in the hall of the Boxing Club "Ruse" after the athlete's return from the European Championship in Sofia.

Rosenov won the European title in the category up to 60 kilograms. The ceremony was attended by his coaches Pavel Syarov and Sabi Sabev, as well as the executive director of the Boxing Club "Ruse" Iliya Syarov.

„The award is recognition and respect for the people who glorified their city. It is also a promise that Ruse will be there for you both in moments of victory and when the road becomes difficult“, said Pencho Milkov.

The mayor thanked the boxer's coaches and team for the preparation and support that accompanied him on the road to the title. According to him, Ruse has the privilege of relying on specialists who build athletes with a long-term perspective.

Iliya Syarov and Sabi Sabev congratulated their athlete and defined his success as the result of years of discipline, consistency and strong character. They thanked the Ruse Municipality for the support and stated that such gestures motivate young athletes to develop.

Pencho Milkov assured that the local administration will continue to support sports in the city. Radoslav Rosenov, for his part, stated that the European title is just the next step towards his big goal – to bring to Ruse the world and Olympic title in the 60 kg category.

Sources: Focus