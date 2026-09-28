When you think of professional football at the highest level, you probably think of tactical schemes, expensive transfers and immense tension. However, Spanish club Girona FC has decided to change that reality and add a pinch of unconditional love and a wagging tail to the most popular game. Meet La Canya - the beautiful yellow Labrador who has become the first official emotional support dog and mascot in the history of La Liga.

It all started as part of a long-term partnership between Girona and pet food brand Gosbi. The goal is ambitious: to establish Girona as the first completely “pet-friendly” football club in the world, promoting animal welfare and respect for animals in society. Canya is not just a publicity figure - she is a certified therapy dog with an extremely important mission at the Montilivi stadium.

Before every home match, when the tension among the players is at its peak, Canya is there to welcome them. She waits for the Girona players (and often those of the visiting team) as soon as they arrive at the stadium. With her presence in the changing rooms and around the tunnel, the Labrador helps the athletes to take a moment to relax, smile and lower their anxiety levels before the referee's signal. Psychologists have long proven that petting a dog reduces cortisol levels (the stress hormone), and Girona has successfully implemented this in professional sports.

But Canya's influence goes far beyond the football pitch. As an ambassador for the club's social foundation, she regularly visits local hospitals, schools, nursing homes and centres for children with special needs. Her therapeutic role has helped dozens of people in the Girona region find solace and joy in difficult times.

Canya's story is an inspiring example of how a modern football club can use its platform not only for sporting success, but also to create a better, more empathetic and more accepting environment for people and their four-legged friends.