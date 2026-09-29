Conspiracy in Brazil: Fans claim Vinicius Junior has been replaced by a lookalike

Social networks in Brazil were taken over by an absurd conspiracy theory, according to which Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior has disappeared, and his double plays for the national team. The reason for such a castling, according to the rumor spreaders, was to comply with huge advertising commitments.

The theory finds "evidence" in the lack of characteristic tattoos on the football star's thigh during training and the control with Australia. Adding fuel to the fire is the cosmetic facial procedure he underwent over the summer, with some saying the physical change is a clear sign of a doppelganger.

As expected, the player's entourage and Real Madrid management are categorically ignoring and silently ignoring the internet hysteria surrounding this fake news.