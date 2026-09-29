Al Ittihad does not give up on Mustafa Sangare

Mustafa Sangare remains in Al Ittihad's transfer plans. The Libyan club has not given up on the idea of attracting the Levski striker and will make a new attempt to take him during the winter window, claim media in the African country, quoted by "Tema Sport".

Back in September, the Tripoli team showed serious interest in the 27-year-old striker and offered him a very tempting contract worth a total of 2 million euros in wages. Levski's management was also open to negotiations, setting a price of over 1.5 million euros for his rights.

Despite the extremely favorable financial conditions, Sangare personally refused the offer and preferred to stay at "Gerena". This is not the first time the Frenchman has put off a move to the Middle East or Africa - he was previously linked with a move to Egyptian giants Al Ahly.