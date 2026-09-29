Turkish Football Scandal: Referee Chief Ferhat Gundogdu and Six Others Detained in Raids in Four Provinces

Seven people, including Central Referee Commission Chairman Ferhat Gundogdu, current referees and referee observers, were detained in a large-scale operation in four Turkish provinces led by Istanbul. They are being investigated for workplace harassment and forgery of official documents.

The investigation was launched by the Istanbul prosecutor's office following a report and testimony from one of the victims. The suspects have been charged with "mobbing" and forgery of official documents.

In the course of the investigation, checks were carried out on publicly available information, data from the Turkish financial intelligence service MASAK and telephone records HTS were analyzed, and witness testimonies and expert conclusions were also taken into account.

Based on the evidence collected, the investigators established that the chairman of the MHK, Ferhat Gündoğdu, as well as some of the members of the commission - judges and observers, could be linked to the crimes under investigation.

As a result, a simultaneous operation was carried out in four provinces, coordinated from Istanbul, in which a total of seven suspects were detained.