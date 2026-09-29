Todor Kyuchukov revealed: CSKA had a chance to sign Svetoslav Vutsov before Lapouhov

Todor Kyuchukov was a special guest on the podcast of "Mach Telegraf" – "MachCast", where he made a curious revelation. The CSKA goalkeeper coach during the time of Alexander Tomas said that the "reds" had a real chance to sign Svetoslav Vutsov.

"Before we signed Lapouhov to CSKA, there was a chance to sign Svetlyo Vutsov. We had our own considerations, as he has a family history with Levski. It would have been risky for him to sign in CSKA. I have always liked him. In recent matches, he has clearly been going through a difficult period, but he just has to overcome it. Otherwise, he has been at a pretty good level in recent years. "Everyone makes mistakes, what matters is how you recover from them," said Kyuchukov.